Report: 76ers' Embiid (ankle) to miss Saturday's game at Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will miss Saturday night's game at Detroit with a sprained right ankle. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.

Embiid reported discomfort after Philadelphia's season-opening win against the Boston Celtics. He'll be replaced at center by Al Horford. No timetable was given for Embiid's return.

The 76ers selected Embiid, 25, with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft. He missed his first two NBA seasons with a foot injury and has yet to play a full season. He played in 31 games as a rookie in 2016-17, followed by seasons of 63 and 64 games. In Wednesday's 107-93 victory over the Celtics on Wednesday, Embiid scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in 23 minutes.

