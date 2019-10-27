International Development News
Svechnikov scores twice as Canes blank Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 01:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 01:19 IST
Svechnikov's power-play goal was the only scoring in the first period. Niederreiter scored 46 seconds into the second period. Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots Saturday as the Carolina Hurricanes halted a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 defeat of the Chicago Blackhawks in Raleigh, N.C. Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, who tallied twice on the power play.

Niederreiter, who scored his first goal of the season, also had an assist. Sebastian Aho picked up two assists. Mrazek posted his second shutout of the season. Chicago, playing in its first true road game of the season, has lost four straight. Corey Crawford made 27 saves for the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov's power-play goal was the only scoring in the first period. Niederreiter scored 46 seconds into the second period. The Hurricanes added another power-play tally on Staal's goal early in the third period.

Carolina had a total of one power-play goal across its previous six games. Svechnikov's goal with 1:11 remaining was his third of the season.

Chicago was shut out for the first time this season. It scored one goal in each of its previous two games. The Blackhawks used some significant line shuffling at the outset and had numerous scoring chances, with 24 shots on goal through the first two periods.

The Hurricanes played at home for the first time since Oct. 12. They improved to 4-1-0 on home ice. Carolina went back to a more conventional lineup with 12 forwards after experimenting with 11. Brian Gibbons was added to the lineup.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

