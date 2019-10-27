International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Leclerc to start on pole in Mexico after Verstappen penalty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 04:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 04:08 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc to start on pole in Mexico after Verstappen penalty
The drop means the front row will now be a Ferrari lockout, with Sebastian Vettel joining his teammate in what will be the Italian team's sixth successive pole. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton moves up to third. Image Credit: Twitter (@F1)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix on pole position after Red Bull's Max Verstappen collected a three-place penalty for failing to slow for a waved yellow warning flag in qualifying.

The drop means the front row will now be a Ferrari lockout, with Sebastian Vettel joining his teammate in what will be the Italian team's sixth successive pole. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton moves up to third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-In South Carolina, Democrats accuse Trump of sowing racism

Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina on Saturday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of stoking racism as they vied for the states black vote in its strategically important early primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S...

Microsoft: "appreciate" winning JEDI contract- statement

Microsoft Corp. said in a statement on Saturday that the company appreciates being chosen by the U.S. Defense Department DoD for the Pentagons 10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud JEDI contract.We look forward to expandi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priestThe majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from t...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce JJ baby powder from their shelvesWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp on Friday became the latest retailers to remove all 22-ounce bott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019