Motor racing-Leclerc to start on pole in Mexico after Verstappen penalty
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix on pole position after Red Bull's Max Verstappen collected a three-place penalty for failing to slow for a waved yellow warning flag in qualifying.
The drop means the front row will now be a Ferrari lockout, with Sebastian Vettel joining his teammate in what will be the Italian team's sixth successive pole. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton moves up to third.
