Soccer-Borges scores then sent off as Forge edge Cavalry
During the season Borges was a perfect three for three on penalties but goalkeeper Marco Carducci read him all the way and deflected the shot with a diving stop. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hamilton Forge forward Tristan Borges missed a penalty, scored and was then sent off late in the second half as the hosts beat 10-man Calgary Cavalry 1-0 in the first leg of the inaugural Canadian Premier League final on Saturday in Ontario. Borges scored in the dying moments of the first half when Forge forward Chris Nanco beat a defender on the left-wing and delivered a pass to the wide-open forward, who took one touch before firing the ball into the net from just inside the box.

The goal helped Borges atone for a missed spot-kick in the 35th minute after Calvary defender Joel Waterman handled and was shown a red card. During the season Borges was a perfect three for three on penalties but goalkeeper Marco Carducci read him all the way and deflected the shot with a diving stop.

The drama unfolded when Borges got tangled up with Cavalry's Jay Wheeldon in the 68th minute and both men hit the turf. The referee showed Borges a red card, much to the dismay of the 10,000 fans packed into Tim Hortons Field.

Borges, the league's top scorer this season, and Waterman are suspended for the second leg at Spruce Meadows on Saturday.

