MLB notebook: Former Mets skipper Callaway lands new job

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway will be named the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Callaway, 44, was fired by the Mets at the end of the 2019 season after compiling a 163-161 record with no playoff appearances in two seasons.

Callaway was the pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians for four seasons (2013-17) before landing the Mets' job. The Indians reached the 2016 World Series during his tenure. He will be reunited with recently hired Angels manager Joe Maddon. Callaway pitched for the Angels in 2002-03 during Maddon's stint as manager Mike Scioscia's bench coach.

--Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers and Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees were announced as the winners of the 2019 Reliever of the Year awards. Hader won the Trevor Hoffman National League award while Chapman won the Mariano Rivera American League award. This is a second consecutive win for Hader, joining Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as two-time recipients.

Hader had a 3-5 record and posted 37 saves and a 2.62 ERA in 61 games in 2019. He struck out 138 batters, an average of 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Chapman was 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA and 37 saves in 60 games. --Longtime major league umpire Julius "Chuck" Meriwether passed away at 63, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced. His cause of death was not released.

Meriwether, a native of Nashville, Tenn., umpired his first major league game in 1987 and was made a full-time American League ump in 1993. He worked eight Division Series, two Championship Series, the 2004 and 2007 World Series, and All-Star games in 1996 and 2002. In both World Series, he was behind the plate in Game 4 as the Boston Red Sox finished series sweeps. In 2011, Meriwether transitioned to a position as an umpire supervisor, in which he evaluated and mentored MLB umpires.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)