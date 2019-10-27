International Development News
Development News Edition

Siakam, Ibaka help Raptors coast by Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 08:12 IST
Siakam, Ibaka help Raptors coast by Bulls
Image Credit: Flickr

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points, and Serge Ibaka added 18 to lead five players in double figures and boost the visiting Toronto Raptors to a 108-84 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. OG Anunoby chipped in 17 points for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet had 16 and Kyle Lowry had 11.

Chicago, which scored 235 total points in its first two games, struggled offensively throughout its home opener. Wendell Carter Jr. led Chicago with 12 points, while Zach LaVine followed with 11. Carter Jr. added a game-high 11 rebounds. The Raptors erupted for 36 points in the third quarter behind 14-for-23 (60.9 percent) shooting, including a 6-for-12 effort from behind the 3-point arc. Toronto led by 22 points after three quarters before taking its largest advantage of the night, 26 points, when Terence Davis hit a pair of free-throws with 21 seconds to go.

Marc Gasol snagged a team-best 10 rebounds to help Toronto to a 58-45 edge on the glass. Toronto shot 18-for-42 (42.9 percent) in the first half compared to 16-for-50 (32.0 percent) for Chicago. A scoring drought over the final stretch entering halftime plagued the Bulls, who went without a point for 4:33 after Coby White's runner put the hosts on top 36-31 with 6:53 to play in the second quarter.

A Carter Jr. layup snapped the skid for Chicago and broke up a 12-0 run for the Raptors in which the Bulls missed seven successive shots. Overall, Toronto ended the half on a 17-4 surge to take a 48-40 lead into the break. Bulls small forward Otto Porter Jr. absorbed a blow to the face upon taking a charge from the Raptors' Stanley Johnson with 11:10 remaining in the second quarter. Johnson's elbow caught Porter in the jaw as he attempted to pass.

A bleeding Porter retreated to the locker room with the Bulls training staff but returned to the game after receiving several stitches to close a cut in his mouth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Westbrook passes Magic, Rockets survive Pelicans

Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson in career triple-doubles, and the host Houston Rockets held on for a 126-123 win over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Westbrook notched 28 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for h...

Love's near triple-double leads Cavs over Pacers

Kevin Love came one assist shy of a triple-double, Tristan Thompson scored 25 points, and the host Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers, 110-99, Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland led almost wi...

Penguins score 3 in third, Murray shuts out Stars

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and Dominik Kahun, Bryan Rust and Brandon Tanev scored third-period goals Saturday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Dallas Stars 3-0. For Murray, it was his 11th career shutout, his fir...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England call up scrumhalf Spencer for shock World Cup final berth

Saracens scrumhalf Ben Spencer, who has 20 minutes of test rugby to his name, is set for a shock place on Englands bench for the World Cup final after Willi Heinz was ruled out after damaging a hamstring in Saturdays semi-final victory over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019