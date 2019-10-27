International Development News
Development News Edition

DeRozan's bucket in final seconds lifts Spurs over Wiz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 08:50 IST
DeRozan's bucket in final seconds lifts Spurs over Wiz
Image Credit: Flickr

DeMar DeRozan connected from short range with 5.5 seconds remaining to break the 10th tie of the fourth quarter Saturday night, giving the host San Antonio Spurs a 124-122 victory over the Washington Wizards. Derrick White blocked Bradley Beal's buzzer-beating runner in the lane, preserving the Spurs' second straight win to open the season.

The loss capped a 1-2 season-opening trip for the Wizards, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning at Oklahoma City on Friday. In a fourth-quarter that featured six lead changes as well as the 10 ties, LaMarcus Aldridge tipped in his own miss to draw San Antonio even at 120-all with 2:08 to play in the tightly contested affair.

After Beal missed a layup, DeRozan put the Spurs in front with a 15-footer with 1:26 to go. But after missing a 3-pointer that could have given the Wizards the lead, Beal drew a foul from White and made two free throws with 26.5 seconds remaining to create one final tie at 122-all.

DeRozan and White then combined for their heroics at both ends of the court to give San Antonio the win. Aldridge finished with a game-high 27 points and DeRozan 26 for the Spurs, who built the game's largest lead, 50-40, midway through the second quarter.

Dejounte Murray chipped in with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for San Antonio, while Bryn Forbes (16 points) and White (10) also scored in double figures. Beal had 25 points and former Spur Davis Bertans attacked his old teammates with 5-for-5 accuracy on 3-pointers and 23 points off the bench for the Wizards, who used a 20-10 burst to close the first half and draw even at 60-all at halftime.

Beal also found time for a game-high 11 assists. Ish Smith went for 19 points, Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Thomas 16 apiece and Thomas Bryant 10 for Washington, which lost its 20th straight at San Antonio dating back to December 1999.

Thomas, who was making his Wizards debut, buried four 3-pointers, as Washington stayed in the game by going 16-for-34 (47.1 percent) from long range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PM extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day, saying infantry personifies diligence and bravery. Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir...

Golf-Woods builds three-shot lead over Matsuyama after third round

Tiger Woods left the field building a commanding three-stroke lead over Hideki Matsuyama after the third round at the Zozo Championship on Sunday.Woods teed off with a two-shot advantage and after teasing his chasers with an opening three-p...

Italy's Dalla Porta crowned Moto3 world champion in Australia

Italys Lorenzo Dalla Porta was crowned Moto3 world champion Sunday, winning the Australia Grand Prix on his Honda as the nearest rival Aron Canet crashed out. The 22-year-old started sixth on the grid at Phillip Island and with a 47 point b...

Vinales takes pole for Australian MotoGP

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales stormed to pole position for the Australian MotoGP on Sunday, continuing his dominant weekend performance around the Phillip Island circuit. The Spaniard, who won in Australia last year, ruled supreme, constant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019