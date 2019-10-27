International Development News
Development News Edition

Young drops 39 to lead Hawks past Magic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 09:16 IST
Young drops 39 to lead Hawks past Magic
Image Credit: Pixabay

Trae Young had 39 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 103-99 win against the visiting Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Kevin Huerter and Jabari Parker scored 10 points each off the bench, and John Collins finished with nine points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta.

Evan Fournier scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin scored 14 and Markelle Fultz had 12 off the bench for the Magic. Orlando scored six straight points to take its biggest lead at 90-85 with 6:43 left, but Young would twice pull the Hawks even with baskets before giving them the lead for good with a layup with 1:02 left.

He followed with a dagger 3-pointer with 26.2 seconds remaining to make it 102-97. Young scored 10 points in the first 3:45 of the game.

Fultz was the first player off the bench for Orlando when he checked in with 7:15 left in the first quarter. He watched the Hawks take their biggest lead of the opening quarter at 21-15 with 5:07 left, but the Magic clamped down on defense. Fultz hit a 3-pointer that capped an 11-2 run to give Orlando a 26-23 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Hawks moved back ahead and extended their lead to as many as seven points in the second quarter before the Magic again closed strong and pulled within 52-50 at the break. Atlanta scored nine of the first 11 points to start the second half and took its biggest lead at 61-52, but the Magic again rallied to pull within two points heading into the fourth.

Hawks backup power forward Bruno Fernando sustained a sprained right ankle late in the third quarter and did not return. The rookie was a second-round pick out of Maryland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Woods builds three-shot lead over Matsuyama after third round

Tiger Woods left the field building a commanding three-stroke lead over Hideki Matsuyama after the third round at the Zozo Championship on Sunday.Woods teed off with a two-shot advantage and after teasing his chasers with an opening three-p...

Italy's Dalla Porta crowned Moto3 world champion in Australia

Italys Lorenzo Dalla Porta was crowned Moto3 world champion Sunday, winning the Australia Grand Prix on his Honda as the nearest rival Aron Canet crashed out. The 22-year-old started sixth on the grid at Phillip Island and with a 47 point b...

Vinales takes pole for Australian MotoGP

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales stormed to pole position for the Australian MotoGP on Sunday, continuing his dominant weekend performance around the Phillip Island circuit. The Spaniard, who won in Australia last year, ruled supreme, constant...

PM extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day, saying infantry personifies diligence and bravery. Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019