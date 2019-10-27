Ducks end skid with win over Avalanche

Ryan Getzlaf, Carter Rowney, and Adam Henrique scored, Hampus Lindholm had three assists, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Jakob Silfverberg and Max Comtois also had goals, and Ryan Miller stopped 35 shots and had an assist for the Ducks, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi scored goals, and Pavel Francouz had 22 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche lost for the first time in 11 regular-season home games dating back to last season. MacKinnon's goal extended his points streak to 11 games to start the season, tops in Avalanche history (dating back to 1995-96).

Anaheim got on the board in the first minute when forward Rickard Rakell took the puck into the Avalanche zone along the right boards and sent a pass to the slot. Henrique's one-timer beat Francouz high and gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead just 50 seconds into the game. It was Henrique's sixth of the season. Rowney made it 2-0 later in the period when Derek Grant fed him with a cross-zone pass, and Rowney tipped it in for his second of the season at 12:51.

Donskoi cut the deficit in half with a power-play goal early in the second period. Donskoi had the puck down low and tried to lift a pass to Tyson Jost on the other side of the net. His pass hit Miller's stick and trickled in at 5:22. It was his fourth of the season. The Ducks answered a few minutes later when Getzlaf scored a power-play goal at 8:28, with his shot deflecting off the stick of Avs defenseman Ryan Graves. It was his fourth of the season.

MacKinnon scored his sixth of the season at 1:38 of the third to make it 3-2, a power-play goal that stood after Anaheim challenged for goaltender interference. Comtois restored the two-goal advantage when he knocked in a rebound at 6:42. It was his second of the season. Francouz came off for an extra skater with just over three minutes left, and Silfverberg's empty-net goal at 17:47 sealed it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)