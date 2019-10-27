International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Awed Woodward raves about Farrell and Itoje

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 13:35 IST
Rugby-Awed Woodward raves about Farrell and Itoje
Image Credit: pixabay

Clive Woodward's position as England's only Rugby World Cup-winning coach could be about to disappear in a week but he could not be happier and said he was in awe of the team and their coaches after Saturday's 19-7 semi-final win over New Zealand.

Woodward, who led England to glory in 2003, has been tipping a second success all tournament but, in his Mail on Sunday column, he said even he was surprised by their sustained excellence. "England played with great tempo. They were massively powerful, disciplined, clever, indomitable, unmoveable — everything as a fan you'd want them to be," he said.

"There was a beautiful variety to their game that New Zealand couldn't cope with. England absolutely battered the All Blacks, the winning margin could, perhaps should, have been much greater." Woodward said that captain Owen Farrell and man of the match lock Maro Itoje particularly stood out in a wonderful team display.

"Farrell is why I have always believed England can take this World Cup. He is a winner, it's in his DNA, he's spent his career collecting silverware with Saracens. He knows how to deliver on the day," Woodward said. "Then we had the remarkable Itoje. For me he has been biding his time in this tournament. He knew the mighty summits that needed to be climbed towards the end and didn't waste too much energy in the foothills. "Perfectly efficient and effective in the pool games, he has won enough trophies with Sarries to know it's a different ball game come the knock-out stages. Against Australia he was excellent, on Saturday he was off the scale against two of the world's great locks in Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

"Huge physicality, invaluable steals on the floor, immovable at the ruck, marauding legally through various mauls, a thorough 24-carat nuisance from start to finish." Woodward also praised England's tackling technique, as they have yet to pick up a yellow or red card - though Henry Slade was close to one on Saturday.

"They have taken the high hit to the torso and chest completely out of their repertoire because it is too risky in terms of conceding penalties and cards," he said. "Instead, scores of crunching tackles and double tackles around the legs, thighs and midriff come raining in. More than any other team at the World Cup they have recognized the reality of the change of law and zero tolerance of hits anywhere near the head. Rugby can't go backwards after this, the world can see fair tackling is possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala as deputy CM

Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time on Sunday and will lead the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took oath as the deputy chief minister.Haryana Governor Satyadeo...

UPDATE 1-Syria's Kurdish-led SDF says worked with U.S. on successful anti-IS operation

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces SDF said on Sunday they had worked with the United States on a successful operation against Islamic State, in an apparent reference to reports that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have ...

Korea's Jang clinches Busan LPGA in play-off nailbiter

Busan South Korea, Oct 27 AFP South Koreas Jang Ha-na clinched the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in a nailbiting finale showdown with Danielle Kang on Sunday, edging the American on home turf in a three-hole playoff. The former world nu...

On Diwali, PM bats for festival tourism

Extending Diwali greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday batted for promoting festival tourism in the country, saying we should welcome people from other states and countries while celebrating festivals such as Holi and Pongal. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019