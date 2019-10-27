International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Golf-Woods three shots clear of Matsuyama as Snead mark beckons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 15:01 IST
UPDATE 2-Golf-Woods three shots clear of Matsuyama as Snead mark beckons
Image Credit: Flickr / Keith Allison

Tiger Woods moved within sight of matching Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories, three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama with seven holes left at the rain-affected Zozo Championship on Sunday.

Woods will resume on Monday morning at 18 under-par after 11 holes of his final round at Narashino Country Club, while local favorite Matsuyama will pick back up at 15 under with six holes left. Nobody else is closer than six shots in what is realistically a two-horse race, which got a little bit interesting when Matsuyama notched two consecutive birdies to give himself a glimmer of hope.

But the first PGA Tour event in Japan is very much in Woods' control and asked if he would allow himself to think of matching Snead's mark, the American did not bat an eyelid. "I'm trying to win, no doubt about that," he said.

"If I do what I'm supposed to do and get the job done, then I get a W. I guess that will add up to the 82 number, but my main focus is doing what I need to do to get the W first." Snead recorded his 82nd victory in 1965, at the age of 52, nine years older than Woods' current age.

It was a marathon day for the entire field, more than 10 hours and 29 holes for Woods before darkness forced the suspension of play, and certainly a stern test for a 43-year-old in his first event since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. But Woods passed with flying colors and then some in front of an enthusiastic but exceedingly polite sellout crowd that had its loyalties split between the 15-times major champion and Japan's top player.

"Tiger, yusho (victory)," a fan called out as Woods walked towards the seventh green. Woods for his part was pleased with the way he came through the long day.

"Today's been a long day in the saddle. Everything held up pretty good," he said. "It's not that easy, and considering that I had the stress of having the lead and being under the gun for that long, it's a long period of time having come off of a knee procedure and haven't really stressed it like this."

He was also pleased with how we handled things mentally. "Ten hours, that's a long period of time to be focused, and in and out of focus," he said.

"The mind tends to wander a little bit and got to grab it and make it come back and be 100 percent committed on the shot." While Saturday's second round was completed behind closed doors due to muddy conditions the course was remarkably dry on Sunday, with a few damp spots but nothing more.

The greens remained extremely soft, allowing players to fire aggressively at the pins. Woods shot 66 in the third round on Sunday morning and had a three-shot lead over Matsuyama after 54 holes, which is where it remained as darkness fell.

The final round will resume at 7.30 a.m. local time

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Shivakumar hits out at I-T dept over gifting phones

Former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Sunday lashed out at investigating agencies for serving notices on him for gifting phones to a few MPs, including some from the BJP, and not on those who received the devices. Shivakumar...

Raj truck driver, killed by militants in Kashmir, buried after govt declares compensation

The body of the Rajasthan truck driver, who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried after his family members agreed on the compensation announced by the authorities, officials said on Sunday. Mohammad Illiyas family members...

Rescue ops continue to save boy stuck in TN borewell

Rescue operations continued for the third day on Sunday to bring out a three-old boy, who fell into an abandoned borewell near here, as special prayers were held across the Tamil Nadu for the safe return of the child. State Health and Famil...

UPDATE 1-Vietnam police take DNA from relatives of suspected truck victims

Police in Vietnam took hair and blood samples on Sunday to get DNA from relatives of people feared to be among the 39 who died in the back of a truck near London last week, their family members said.The fathers of Joseph Nguyen Dinh Luong a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019