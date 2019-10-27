Rugby-South Africa edge Wales 19-16 to reach World Cup final
South Africa battled their way into their third World Cup final on Sunday as the goalkicking of Handre Pollard and a try by Damian de Allende eventually overwhelmed Wales 19-16 to set up a repeat of the 2007 final against England. At almost every opportunity, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk sent the ball into the windy Yokohama sky to gain territory, with his big forwards smashing into any red shirt and looked to Pollard to land penalties, which he duly did.
Wales, hampered by injuries but desperate to reach the final for the first time, stayed in touch at 9-9 via Dan Biggar's penalties until De Allende forced his way through for the first try after 57 minutes. Wales quickly hit back through Josh Adams and it was 16-16 with six minutes to go until South Africa won another penalty that Pollard slotted to win the match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
