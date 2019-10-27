REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU/ Astros rout Nationals in Game 4, level World Series 2-2
The Houston Astros opened the 2019 World Series with Gerrit Cole on the mound, followed by Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke. But the first starter to earn a victory in the quest for a championship was rookie Jose Urquidy. GOLF-JAPAN/
Woods three shots clear of Matsuyama as Snead mark beckons CHIBA, Japan - Tiger Woods moved within sight of matching Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories, three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama with seven holes left at the rain-affected Zozo Championship on Sunday.
SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/ Club, national teams a balancing act for America's World Cup heroes
CARY, North Carolina - From training to competition, media events and exhibition matches, balancing a spot on a championship-caliber club soccer team and on the most highly decorated women’s national squad in World Cup history can be downright exhausting. UPCOMING
SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 Oct
SOCCER-ITALY-SPA-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - SPAL v Napoli
SPAL host Napoli in a Serie A match 27 Oct
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT Soccer - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City
League leaders Manchester City travel to third-placed Arsenal aiming to make it five wins out of five in the pick of Sunday's ties in the FA Women's Super League, and we will wrap up the rest of the action. 27 Oct
SOCCER-CHINA/ Guangzhou look to return to winning ways against Henan
Guangzhou Evergrande will look to bounce back from their Asian Champions League elimination when they take on Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Sunday evening. 27 Oct
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Manchester United
Norwich City play Manchester United in the Premier League. 27 Oct
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 27 Oct
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Arsenal play Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 27 Oct
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-MIL/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan
AS Roma host AC Milan in a Serie A match 27 Oct
SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-GET/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Getafe
Sevilla play Getafe in La Liga. 27 Oct
SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-BOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Botafogo
Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Botafogo at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre 27 Oct
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-OLM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Marseille - Ligue 1 wrap
Paris St Germain host arch rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action 27 Oct
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CSA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v CSA
Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v CSA at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro 27 Oct
SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend
Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 28 Oct
SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend
Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 28 Oct
SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 28 Oct
TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel
Action from the final Roger Federer (SUI) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event 27 Oct
TENNIS-PARIS/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters
Action from round one of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 28 Oct
TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals
Day two of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 28 Oct
ATHLETICS-HASSAN/ Athletics-Double world champs seeks new coach after Salazar ban
Double world champion Sifan Hassan plans to continue to train in Portland despite the closure of the controversial Nike Oregon Project and the four-year doping ban for her coach Alberto Salazar. 27 Oct
ATHLETICS-NYC-LINDEN/ Athletics-Former Boston winner Linden hoping for perfect storm in New York
Des Linden, who in 2018 became the first American woman in 33 years to win the Boston Marathon, may not be the favorite going into Sunday's New York City Marathon but still has high hopes given that she knows better than most elite runners how quickly things could turn in her favor. 28 Oct
MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix
Action from the Mexican Grand Prix. 27 Oct
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference
England hold news conference following their momentous Rugby World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand 28 Oct
EQUESTRIAN-MANURE/ENERGY (TV) How horse manure heats Helsinki homes
Organisers of the FEI World Cup Jumping Show in Helsinki are using horse manure from its equine athletes to provide electricity for the event and heat homes in the Finnish capital. The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) hopes to showcase how sporting events can have a role in supporting sustainability. 28 Oct
Also Read: Soccer-Southgate's formation headache causing problems for England
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)