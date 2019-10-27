REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU/ Astros rout Nationals in Game 4, level World Series 2-2

The Houston Astros opened the 2019 World Series with Gerrit Cole on the mound, followed by Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke. But the first starter to earn a victory in the quest for a championship was rookie Jose Urquidy. GOLF-JAPAN/

Woods three shots clear of Matsuyama as Snead mark beckons CHIBA, Japan - Tiger Woods moved within sight of matching Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories, three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama with seven holes left at the rain-affected Zozo Championship on Sunday.

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/ Club, national teams a balancing act for America's World Cup heroes

CARY, North Carolina - From training to competition, media events and exhibition matches, balancing a spot on a championship-caliber club soccer team and on the most highly decorated women’s national squad in World Cup history can be downright exhausting. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 Oct

SOCCER-ITALY-SPA-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - SPAL v Napoli

SPAL host Napoli in a Serie A match 27 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT Soccer - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City

League leaders Manchester City travel to third-placed Arsenal aiming to make it five wins out of five in the pick of Sunday's ties in the FA Women's Super League, and we will wrap up the rest of the action. 27 Oct

SOCCER-CHINA/ Guangzhou look to return to winning ways against Henan

Guangzhou Evergrande will look to bounce back from their Asian Champions League elimination when they take on Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Sunday evening. 27 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Manchester United

Norwich City play Manchester United in the Premier League. 27 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 27 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal play Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 27 Oct

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-MIL/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan

AS Roma host AC Milan in a Serie A match 27 Oct

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-GET/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Getafe

Sevilla play Getafe in La Liga. 27 Oct

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-BOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Botafogo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Botafogo at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre 27 Oct

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-OLM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Marseille - Ligue 1 wrap

Paris St Germain host arch rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action 27 Oct

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CSA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v CSA

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v CSA at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro 27 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 28 Oct

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 28 Oct

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 28 Oct

TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel

Action from the final Roger Federer (SUI) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event 27 Oct

TENNIS-PARIS/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from round one of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 28 Oct

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day two of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 28 Oct

ATHLETICS-HASSAN/ Athletics-Double world champs seeks new coach after Salazar ban

Double world champion Sifan Hassan plans to continue to train in Portland despite the closure of the controversial Nike Oregon Project and the four-year doping ban for her coach Alberto Salazar. 27 Oct

ATHLETICS-NYC-LINDEN/ Athletics-Former Boston winner Linden hoping for perfect storm in New York

Des Linden, who in 2018 became the first American woman in 33 years to win the Boston Marathon, may not be the favorite going into Sunday's New York City Marathon but still has high hopes given that she knows better than most elite runners how quickly things could turn in her favor. 28 Oct

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix

Action from the Mexican Grand Prix. 27 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference

England hold news conference following their momentous Rugby World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand 28 Oct

EQUESTRIAN-MANURE/ENERGY (TV) How horse manure heats Helsinki homes

Organisers of the FEI World Cup Jumping Show in Helsinki are using horse manure from its equine athletes to provide electricity for the event and heat homes in the Finnish capital. The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) hopes to showcase how sporting events can have a role in supporting sustainability. 28 Oct

