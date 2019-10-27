Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Figure skating: Russia's Trusova dominates in Skate Canada win

An inspired Alexandra Trusova of Russia landed three quadruple jumps as the Russian teenager won Skate Canada' ladies program in British Columbia on Saturday. The 15-year-old, despite falling on her first of four quadruple attempts, scored a world-leading 241.02 points in her senior International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix debut. Golf: Korea's Ko named LPGA Tour Player of the Year after landmark season

World number one Ko Jin-young picked up the Rolex Player of the Year award for the first time after the 24-year-old forged an unassailable lead in the 2019 rankings, the LPGA Tour announced on Sunday. With three more events remaining on the LPGA Tour, South Korean Ko has 241 points to lead compatriot Lee Jeong-eun by 118. Federer brushes De Minaur aside to claim record tenth Basel title

Roger Federer clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel with a crushing 6-2 6-2 victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur on Sunday. The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his career and the record win in Basel - where he once acted as a ball boy - was the second time he had won a tournament 10 times after achieving the feat in Halle in June. NBA roundup: Heat survive Bucks in OT

Reserve guard Goran Dragic had a team-high 25 points -- including six in overtime -- and eight assists as the Miami Heat rallied and then survived the host Milwaukee Bucks 131-126 on Saturday night. The Bucks sent the game to overtime on a put-back by Giannis Antetokounmpo just a split-second before the regulation buzzer. Antetokounmpo had rebounded an air ball by Khris Middleton to tie the score 121-121. NHL roundup: Rask, Bruins shut out Blues in Cup rematch

Tuukka Rask stopped all 26 shots he faced, David Pastrnak extended his goal streak to five games and the Boston Bruins beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-0 Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Final. Rask picked up his second shutout of the season as the Bruins got revenge in the same building where they lost a decisive Game 7 to the Blues in June. Pastrnak's goal was his ninth during his streak, and Anders Bjork and Brandon Carlo (empty-netter) also scored in Boston's second straight victory. Woods builds three-shot lead over Matsuyama after third round

Tiger Woods left the field building a commanding three-stroke lead over Hideki Matsuyama after the third round at the Zozo Championship on Sunday. Woods teed off with a two-shot advantage and after teasing his chasers with an opening three-putt bogey, he surged clear with six birdies, before stumbling with a late bogey after chunking his third shot at the par-five 14th. Barty takes opening WTA Finals win to seal top spot in rankings

World number one Ashleigh Barty battled back against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic to make a winning start to the 2019 WTA Finals on Sunday as the Australian notched up a 5-7 6-1 6-2 victory. Barty lost the opening set in the pair's first-ever meeting but conceded just three games in the remaining two sets in Shenzhen to seal a win guaranteeing that she will end the year as the WTA's top-ranked player, as well as putting her on top of the Red Group in the competition's round robin format. Club, national teams a balancing act for America's World Cup heroes

From training to competition, media events and exhibition matches, balancing a spot on a championship-caliber club soccer team and on the most highly decorated women's national squad in World Cup history can be downright exhausting. Prior to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship, World Cup veterans on the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars said double duty with the U.S. women's national soccer team is a double-edged sword. Bregman, Astros break out to seize World Series momentum

Through the first two games of the World Series the Houston Astros looked nothing like the team that won 107 games this season but, with their 8-1 route of the Washington Nationals in Game Four, the team has returned to form. No one personifies the team, which evened the best-of-seven series at 2-2 on Saturday, better than third baseman Alex Bregman. Top 25 roundup: Thompson, K-State stun No. 5 Oklahoma

Quarterback Skylar Thompson rushed for four touchdowns and Kansas State survived a late Oklahoma rally to defeat the No. 5 Sooners 48-41 on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. It was the Wildcats' first win over an AP top-five team since defeating No. 4 Texas in 2006 and came in the 100th all-time meeting between the schools. The loss ended the Sooners' 22-game winning streak in true road games.

