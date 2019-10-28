International Development News
Astros owner sends written apology to SI reporter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 00:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 00:17 IST
Astros owner sends written apology to SI reporter
"On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, October 21st," Crane wrote. Image Credit: Twitter (@astros)

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane sent a written apology to Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein for a team statement that had questioned her professionalism. Apstein received the letter on Saturday and tweeted a copy of it on Sunday.

"On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, October 21st," Crane wrote. "We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism. We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience." Apstein wrote a story in Sports Illustrated on Monday describing an upsetting incident in the locker room involving then-Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman following Houston's pennant-clinching win against the New York Yankees.

According to Apstein, Taubman turned to a group of female reporters and yelled about Astros closer Robert Osuna, whom the team acquired last season while he was serving a 75-game ban for allegedly assaulting a woman. One reporter was wearing a purple bracelet for domestic violence awareness. "Thank God we got Osuna!" Taubman shouted. "I'm so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!"

The Astros initially called Apstein's story "misleading" and "irresponsible." Following interviews of media members and Astros employees by the team and by MLB, the team admitted its mistake and announced the firing of Taubman on Thursday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

