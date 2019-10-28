International Development News
Colts rally past Broncos on Vinatieri's 51-yard FG

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 03:12 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 03:12 IST
Adam Vinatieri kicked a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left, and the host Indianapolis Colts rallied to beat the Denver Broncos 15-13 on Sunday. Vinatieri atoned for a missed PAT and missed field-goal attempt to lift the Colts (5-2) to their third straight win on a day in which quarterback Jacoby Brissett was held in check.

Brissett finished 15 of 25 for 202 yards, ran for 34 yards and lost a fumble. Marlon Mack rushed 76 yards and a touchdown for Indianapolis. Joe Flacco was 20-for-32 passing for 174 yards, taking a sack on the game's final play as time ran out. Phillip Lindsay had 59 yards rushing, and Royce Freeman ran for 40 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-6).

The Colts were pinned at their 11 when Brissett avoided Von Miller's sack attempt at the 1, scrambled right and hit T.Y. Hilton for 35 yards on the first play of the winning drive. Brissett then hit Nyheim Hines for 5 yards to midfield, and a horse-collar penalty on Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson gave Indianapolis a first down at the Broncos' 34. Four plays later, Vinatieri booted his third field goal of the day to win it.

The Broncos came off a 30-6 home loss to Kansas City 10 days earlier to hold Brissett in check. The Colts quarterback had a career-high four touchdown passes in a win over Houston in Week 7 but didn't have a touchdown pass against Denver. He was sacked four times and wriggled out of several other attempts. Denver took the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards in five plays, capped by Freeman's 4-yard touchdown run to go ahead 13-3. Indianapolis responded with a 12-play drive that covered just 45 yards and resulted in Vinatieri's 45-yard field goal.

Denver went three-and-out on its next drive, and Brissett drove the Colts 68 yards in six plays and got within a point on Mack's 10-yard touchdown run. But Vinatieri's extra-point attempt was wide left. The Broncos built a 6-0 lead late into the second quarter on a pair of short field goals by Brandon McManus. Indianapolis drove 43 yards in six plays to set up Vinatieri's 55-yard field goal to cut it to 6-3 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

