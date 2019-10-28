International Development News
Soccer-Courage take second consecutive NWSL title with 4-0 win

  Updated: 28-10-2019 03:23 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 03:23 IST
North Carolina Courage won their second successive NWSL championship on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars.

The home side, who were the best team in the regular season and topped the standings five points clear of second-placed Chicago, coped best with the heat and humidity in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,227 fans at Sahlen’s stadium. Brazilian midfielder Debinha gave them the perfect start when she fired home after four minutes before striker Jessica McDonald doubled their lead with a header 22 minutes later.

Crystal Dunn completed a dominant first half when she battled her way through the Chicago defence to score the third on the stroke of halftime. Samantha Mewis completed the rout with a header after 61 minutes.

The team from Cary became the second club in NWSL history to win back-to-back titles and the first to win the league in front of their own fans.

Also Read: Soccer-Chicago's Kerr wins MVP award but wants NWSL title

