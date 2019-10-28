International Development News
Panthers ride second-period flurry over Oilers

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 05:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 04:26 IST
Aaron Ekblad, Brian Boyle and Noel Acciari netted markers in a span of 125 seconds near the start of the second period for a 3-0 lead. Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

The Florida Panthers scored on their first three shots of the second period and recorded points in their eighth consecutive game by beating the host Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Ekblad, Brian Boyle and Noel Acciari netted markers in a span of 125 seconds near the start of the second period for a 3-0 lead.

MacKenzie Weegar notched two assists, and Aleksander Barkov added one on Ekblad's tally, giving the center 13 points -- all on helpers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots to improve to 3-0-2 in his last five starts for Florida, which last failed to get a point in a 6-3 loss to Carolina on Oct. 8.

Florida played its third straight game without second-line center Vincent Trocheck, who was injured in Nashville last Saturday. Leon Draisaitl contributed a goal and an assist, and James Neal also scored for Edmonton, which lost for the first time at home after opening with five wins.

The Panthers scored on three consecutive shots to chase Oilers starting goalie Mike Smith, who appeared injured late in the opening period. Ekblad put Florida up 1-0 just 31 seconds into the period by starting a breakout with a pass to Barkov, who took the puck into the right circle and dished it back to the defenseman trailing on the play. Ekblad then buried his first goal of the season.

Boyle, who was signed by Florida last Sunday, scored his first goal by snaring a loose puck and curling and dragging on a delayed penalty before beating Smith up high. Boyle added an assist Sunday. Acciari intercepted a clearing pass up the wall near the Florida bench and beat Smith for his fourth goal at 2:36. Oilers coach Dave Tippett then pulled the 37-year-old netminder.

Smith gave up the trio of goals on 13 shots before leaving. Mikko Koskinen allowed two-goal in 15 shots in relief. Evgenii Dadonov potted his sixth goal this season -- all occurring in the third period -- 49 seconds into the third by skating around Koskinen's net and slamming the puck home between the goalie's pads.

Neal scored his 10th goal (seventh on the power play) at 3:37, and Draisaitl scored his ninth with 6:42 left. Frank Vatrano scored into the empty net and Jayce Hawryluk scored with 20 seconds left to finish off Florida's matinee victory and move them to 1-0-1 on the four-game western road trip.

