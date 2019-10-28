International Development News
Development News Edition

49ers run all over Panthers, move to 7-0

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 05:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 05:03 IST
49ers run all over Panthers, move to 7-0
The 49ers finished with 232 yards rushing and 388 overall. Christian McCaffrey had a 40-yard touchdown run for the Panthers (4-3), who were coming off a bye. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tevin Coleman scored three of San Francisco's five rushing touchdowns and added a fourth on a 10-yard reception Sunday afternoon as the 49ers remained unbeaten with a 51-13 shellacking of the visiting Carolina Panthers. Coming off a 9-0 shutout of the Washington Redskins, the 49ers' defense sacked Kyle Allen seven times and forced three interceptions while limiting the Carolina offense to 230 total yards. Allen entered with no interceptions while going 4-0 in four starts this season.

The outcome was never in doubt, as the 49ers (7-0) took the opening kickoff and quickly gobbled up 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to newcomer Emmanuel Sanders. Acquired earlier in the week from Denver, Sanders finished with four catches for 25 yards. Garoppolo also connected with Coleman for the 10-yard score in the second quarter, but San Francisco did a majority of its damage on the ground.

Coleman scored from 19, 48 and 1 yards, Deebo Samuel scampered 20 yards on a reverse and Raheem Mostert capped the scoring on a 41-yard blast in the fourth quarter. The 49ers finished with 232 yards rushing and 388 overall. Christian McCaffrey had a 40-yard touchdown run for the Panthers (4-3), who were coming off a bye. The former standout at nearby Stanford University was the game's leading rusher with 117 yards on 14 carries and also caught four passes for 38 yards.

Allen finished 19 of 37 for 158 yards without a touchdown. He threw his interceptions to Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, and Nick Bosa, who also recorded three of San Francisco's seven sacks. Coleman finished as the 49ers' leading rusher with 105 yards on just 11 carries. Garoppolo went 18 of 22 for 175 yards. He was intercepted once and sacked in the end zone for a third-quarter safety by Bruce Irvin.

--Field Level Media

Also Read: FEATURE-From code to cleanliness: social entrepreneurs support San Francisco's homeless

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina's Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election -official count

Argentine opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was leading the presidential election with more than half the votes counted, according to the first official results on Sunday. Fernandez, 60, a center-left Peronist and former cabinet chief,...

UK lawmakers call for action on banks, Big Tech to avoid IT failures

British regulators should impose higher levies on banks if they need more resources to stop big IT glitches and should consider regulating cloud service providers such as Google, UK lawmakers said in a review on Monday.The review was launch...

UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change, and social finance, his office said on Monday. Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the tw...

Watson rallies injury-plagued Texans over Raiders

Deshaun Watson engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives as the injury-ravaged Houston Texans rallied for a 27-24 win over the visiting Oakland Raiders on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019