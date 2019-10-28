International Development News
Motor racing-Team-by-team analysis of the Mexican Grand Prix

  Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 10:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Mexican Formula One Grand Prix, round 18 of the 21-race season (listed in championship order): - - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3) Hamilton extended his lead over Bottas to 74 points with three races remaining. The Briton has now won 10 races this year, and 83 in his career. This was Mercedes' 100th win as a constructor. Hamilton started third and did a one-stop strategy with a car damaged in a first-lap collision with Red Bull's Verstappen. Bottas crashed heavily in qualifying with his car having to be extensively rebuilt, and started sixth.

- FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Charles Leclerc 4)

Leclerc started on pole position for the seventh time this season, on a Ferrari front-row lockout after Verstappen was demoted three places. It was Ferrari's sixth pole in a row. Leclerc led from the start but missed out after a problem fitting the right rear wheel on his second stop. The Monegasque still set the fastest lap. Vettel did only one stop and finished 1.766 behind Hamilton. -

RED BULL (Alexander Albon 5, Max Verstappen 6) Verstappen was fastest in qualifying but was stripped of pole for ignoring yellow warning flags. He had a torrid start, banging wheels with Hamilton and then collecting a puncture on contact with Bottas that dropped Verstappen to last. Albon seized third at the start but could not hold the position.

- MCLAREN (Carlos Sainz 13, Lando Norris retired)

Sainz started strongly from seventh place and made two stops, complaining afterwards that the hard tyre had ruined his race. Norris started eighth but lost when the team suspected they had made an unsafe release at his one stop. Norris stopped in the pit lane and was pushed back for further checks. -

RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 8, Nico Hulkenberg 10) Renault got both cars back in the points after being stripped of nine for a breach of the sporting regulations in Japan. Ricciardo started 13th and made his hard tyres last 50 laps. Hulkenberg tangled with Toro Rosso's Kvyat at the end and crashed but the Russian was punished with a time penalty.

- TORO ROSSO (Pierre Gasly 9, Daniil Kvyat 11)

Kvyat's incident with Hulkenberg drew a 10-second penalty and pushed the Russian out of the points, to his anger. Gasly had been suffering from a bug that laid low others in the paddock. Kvyat's collision helped him finish ninth. -

RACING POINT (Sergio Perez 7, Lance Stroll 12) Points for Perez in his home race after qualifying 11th. This was his fifth scoring finish in the past six races. Stroll struggled with damaged front tyres.

- ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 14, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Raikkonen suffered damage to his car's floor and cooling system at the first corner. The Finn has now gone six races without scoring. Giovinazzi lost more than 20 seconds on a pitstop where the jack was released too early. -

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 15, Romain Grosjean 17) Magnussen started 17th, Grosjean 18th. The Frenchman dropped back at the start and said nothing was working very well.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 16, Robert Kubica 18)

The Williams drivers had a duel among themselves after starting 19th and 20th respectively. Russell did one-stop, Kubica an unscheduled two after a slow puncture.

