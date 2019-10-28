International Development News
Development News Edition

Equestrian-Poo power: Horse manure from World Cup powers Helsinki homes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:30 IST
Equestrian-Poo power: Horse manure from World Cup powers Helsinki homes
Image Credit: Pixabay

Horsepower has a different meaning at the Helsinki International Horse Show as the electricity needs for the FEI World Cup Jumping qualifiers comes entirely from horse manure. More than 100 tons of manure from 370 horses were used to create 150 megawatt-hours of energy that not only provided electricity for the four-day event but also heated homes in the Finnish capital.

The event has generated its own electricity from manure -- used to power lights, scoreboards and even charging stations -- for the fifth year in a row thanks to a manure-to-energy system developed by the aptly named Fortum HorsePower. "The manure-to-energy system holds immense potential for countries with large horse populations," Fortum HorsePower vice president Anssi Paalanen said.

"(It) has shown that out-of-the-box solutions are needed if we are to move away from our reliance on fossil fuels. "It's possible to charge a phone with only 0.2 decilitres of horse manure and the manure produced daily by two horses can generate heat for a single-family home for a year."

Since the system was installed in 2015, around 70,000 tons of manure have been collected, providing heat to 1,250 customers and electricity to the national power grid. "The use of horse manure to produce electricity on such a large scale is unique to the FEI event in Helsinki," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

"But at the FEI World Cup Finals in Gothenburg (Sweden) in April, horse manure was also burned on a small scale to produce electrical energy." FEI President Ingmar De Vos said the initiative was proof that the equestrian community is serious about the environment.

"The manure-to-energy system has demonstrated that ideas for alternate energy solutions can come from the most unexpected places," De Vos said.

Also Read: Hockey India announces 18-man team for Olympic Qualifiers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders await Brexit delay, vote on election

Sterling was little changed on Monday as traders waited to see whether Brussels would grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while British lawmakers were expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.The European Unio...

13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16, suspended: DGCA official

Thirteen employees of airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests since September 16 and they have been suspended for three months, a DGCA official said on Monday. Seven employees of IndiGo, and one airside worker each of GoAir ...

65-year-old man gets stuck in Thane Rly stn lift, rescued

A senior citizen got stuck in a lift in Thane railway station on Monday morning and was rescued after more than 90 minutes, police said. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell official Santosh Kadam said the incident happened at around 64...

Britain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit

Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.This government absolutely believes in the City, Glen told a conference in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019