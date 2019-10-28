The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

Satwik and Chirag finish runners-up in French Open Paris, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's best efforts went in vain as they lost to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the final of the French Open Super 750 here.

There are people trying to sabotage Bangladesh's India tour, claims BCB president Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan 'Papon' has alleged that there has been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India and the strike by country's top cricketers with 11-point demand was an extension of that.

No legal action but Shakib has to reply to showcause notice, confirms BCB CEO Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Shakib al Hasan is unlikely to face any legal action from the cricket board but Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will still have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of central contract clause, CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

Tiger Woods equals Snead's 'crazy' 54-year-old record for US PGA Tour wins Inzai (Japan), Oct 28 (AFP) Tiger Woods made golf history Monday when he won the Zozo Championship in Japan for his 82nd US PGA Tour victory -- equalling Sam Snead's 54-year-old record and adding to his long list of achievements.

