International Development News
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:05 IST
Sports Highlights
Image Credit: Flickr

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-BANGLA-GANGULY-LD DAYNIGHT Day/Night Test: Ganguly hopeful, BCB set to take a final call

By Tapan Mohanta and Kushan Sarkar New Delhi/Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday remained hopeful that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries, notwithstanding the neighbors' apprehension about facing the pink ball.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Satwik and Chirag finish runners-up in French Open Paris, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's best efforts went in vain as they lost to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the final of the French Open Super 750 here.

SPO-BANGLA-PRESIDENT-PLAYERS

There are people trying to sabotage Bangladesh's India tour, claims BCB president Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan 'Papon' has alleged that there has been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India and the strike by country's top cricketers with 11-point demand was an extension of that.

SPO-BANGLA-SHAKIB

No legal action but Shakib has to reply to showcause notice, confirms BCB CEO Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Shakib al Hasan is unlikely to face any legal action from the cricket board but Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will still have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of central contract clause, CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

SPO-BCCI-LD NCA

Discussing Roadmap: Ganguly to meet NCA head Dravid New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Longtime teammates Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid will reconnect in Bengaluru on Wednesday as BCCI president and head of National Cricket Academy respectively to discuss the roadmap of Indian cricket's feeder line.

SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD

Uphill task for Hyderabad in Jamshedpur Jamshedpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will look to make it two wins in a row when they host a depleted Hyderabad FC in a Hero Indian Super League clash here on Tuesday.

SPO-SQUASH-JOSHNA

Joshna enters pre-quarters of World Championship Cairo, Oct 28 (PTI) India's leading squash player Joshna Chinappa moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the CIB PSA Women's World Championship with a comfortable win over Hong Kong's Ho Tze-Lok here.

SPO-TT

Indian paddler Payas Jain bags team gold in ITTF tourney New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian paddler Payas Jain teamed up with South Korea's Seongil Jang and Sora Matsushima of Japan to win the gold medal at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge played in Wladyslawowo, Poland on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-"Global ring" involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK truck, court told

A court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.The discovery of the bodies last week...

UPDATE 2-French police arrest far-right supporter over mosque shooting

French police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne in the southwest of France on Monday.Two people, aged 74 and 78, were seriously injured in the shooting at 1420 GMT as they tried to prevent the attacker fro...

Health News Roundup: New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.GlaxoSmithKline starts late-stage trial for experimental antibioticGlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it has begun a late-stage study testing its experimental antibiotic in patients with ...

Macron takes aim at Islamic 'separatism' in France

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Frances Muslim community to step up the fight against separatism as he toughened his rhetoric against Islamic radicalism in the wake of a deadly attack. The centrist Macron, whose main political riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019