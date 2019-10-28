The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-BANGLA-GANGULY-LD DAYNIGHT Day/Night Test: Ganguly hopeful, BCB set to take a final call

By Tapan Mohanta and Kushan Sarkar New Delhi/Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday remained hopeful that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries, notwithstanding the neighbors' apprehension about facing the pink ball.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Satwik and Chirag finish runners-up in French Open Paris, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's best efforts went in vain as they lost to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the final of the French Open Super 750 here.

SPO-BANGLA-PRESIDENT-PLAYERS

There are people trying to sabotage Bangladesh's India tour, claims BCB president Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan 'Papon' has alleged that there has been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India and the strike by country's top cricketers with 11-point demand was an extension of that.

SPO-BANGLA-SHAKIB

No legal action but Shakib has to reply to showcause notice, confirms BCB CEO Dhaka, Oct 28 (PTI) Shakib al Hasan is unlikely to face any legal action from the cricket board but Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will still have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of central contract clause, CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

SPO-BCCI-LD NCA

Discussing Roadmap: Ganguly to meet NCA head Dravid New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Longtime teammates Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid will reconnect in Bengaluru on Wednesday as BCCI president and head of National Cricket Academy respectively to discuss the roadmap of Indian cricket's feeder line.

SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD

Uphill task for Hyderabad in Jamshedpur Jamshedpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will look to make it two wins in a row when they host a depleted Hyderabad FC in a Hero Indian Super League clash here on Tuesday.

SPO-SQUASH-JOSHNA

Joshna enters pre-quarters of World Championship Cairo, Oct 28 (PTI) India's leading squash player Joshna Chinappa moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the CIB PSA Women's World Championship with a comfortable win over Hong Kong's Ho Tze-Lok here.

SPO-TT

Indian paddler Payas Jain bags team gold in ITTF tourney New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian paddler Payas Jain teamed up with South Korea's Seongil Jang and Sora Matsushima of Japan to win the gold medal at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge played in Wladyslawowo, Poland on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)