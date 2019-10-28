International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ajax full back Dest chooses to play for U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:25 IST
Soccer-Ajax full back Dest chooses to play for U.S.

Dutch-born Ajax Amsterdam full back Sergino Dest has chosen to play for the United States ahead of the Netherlands in a blow to coach Ronald Koeman, who was hoping to persuade him to choose the other way. "It was not any easy choice and I thought about it long and hard, but I feel it is the right choice," the 18-year-old told Ajax TV on Monday.

The teenager, born in Almere, has an American father and already played two friendly internationals for the U.S. but sat out the CONCACAF Nations League games against Cuba and Canada earlier this month to take time over his decision. Had he played in those competitive encounters, his international future would have been committed.

Koeman had said he foresaw a future for Dest as right back for the Dutch. "I have spoken to him and sketched out a path for him and his future with the Dutch national side," he told a news conference earlier this month.

But on Monday he said: "Sergino called me this morning and explained why he is deciding to play for the Americans. It was a tough choice for him but one only he can make and I respect his decision." Dest was watched last week by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter as Ajax lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Dest said his choice was motivated by the fact the Americans have long had him in their plans and he played for them at both under-17 and under-20 level. "Of course if you play with the Netherlands you play with some of the best players in the world. That’s also great but, in the end, it was my gut feel that played the biggest role in my decision," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief: 'We look forward to engaging' with new Argentina govt

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentinas presidential elections, and vowed to work with his government to stabilize the economy. We look forward to engaging with ...

Def Minister meets three service chiefs, reviews security situation

The chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, a defense ministry spokesperson said. Sources said Singh reviewed the security situation along the borders.Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief...

Pakistan to issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs for Kartarpur visit

The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs visiting the Kartarpur corridor and other gurdwaras in the country during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreemen...

Stir enters 24th day; woman bus conductor kills self, fasting

A woman bus conductor working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees are on strike since October 5 over various demands, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home here, police said on Monday. This is the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019