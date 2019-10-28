Christian Pulisic says Frank Lampard believes in him

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic said that manager Frank Lampard believes in him and that he is proud of the journey he has had so far. "He (Lampard) believes in me, he has told me that. I wanted to be on the field as much as I could right from the start, that's everyone's goal. I didn't come here expecting everything to be easy and to start every game," the club's official website quoted Pulisic as saying.

"I had to work for my spot, just like anyone does, and I am proud of the journey I have had so far," he added. Pulisic was at his devastating best during the club's Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday as he scored a hat-trick, helping his side register a 4-2 win.

Pulisic further stated that he will have to keep working hard to earn a spot for himself. "I have to keep working hard in training and earn my spot. That's how it is at the highest level. I am going to continue doing so, and hopefully Saturday was just the start," the 21-year-old said.

Chelsea will now compete against Watford in Premier League on November 2. (ANI)

