Giants acquire DL Williams from Jets

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will trade uniforms but not home cities, going from the New York Jets to the Giants via trade on Monday, NFL Network first reported. According to the report, the 2015 first-round pick goes to the Giants in exchange for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a fifth-rounder in 2021.

This would mark the first time the Jets and Giants have ever completed a trade. The teams play each other at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 10. The 25-year-old Williams is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season, but the Giants have ample cap space and have likely broached a contract extension with the former USC star.

The Jets selected Williams sixth overall in 2015, and first-year head coach Adam Gase said Williams was valuable because he constantly demands double-team blocking. But the Jets spent their 2019 first-round pick on defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, and Foley Fatukasi has also emerged as a key contributor.

