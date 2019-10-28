International Development News
Development News Edition

Patriots bring back QB Kessler two weeks after release

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New England
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 23:52 IST
Patriots bring back QB Kessler two weeks after release
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Less than two weeks after he was released, Cody Kessler was brought back by the New England Patriots to give the team two backup quarterbacks behind Tom Brady, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Kessler, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in May and cut by the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 30, was first signed by the Patriots on Sept. 25. He was then released by New England on Oct. 15 during a flurry of roster moves that left Jarrett Stidham as the team's only backup quarterback.

Kessler, 26, has played in 17 NFL games with the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars, 12 of them starts. He has completed 224 of 349 passes in his NFL career with eight touchdowns, six of them in 2016 when he made nine appearances for the Browns. "Cody's done a nice job for us," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the month, according to WEEI Radio. "He's really smart. He's come in here, he's learned. He's out there calling plays, signaling receivers, making adjustments. He's picked things up very quickly and has a good rapport with all of the players and is willing to do whatever we've asked him to do. He works extremely hard."

The California native, who played four seasons at USC, was a third-round draft pick by the Browns in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland's DUP will not vote for early election

Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party, which is allied to Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, will not back the governments call on Monday for an early election, the partys Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.Parliament is due...

U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But dont ask the dogs name, because the military wont say - a...

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama

The Trump administrations point person for international religious freedom is on a visit to India and met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala on Monday, according to the US State Department. Ambassador at Large for Internat...

UPDATE 3-Ex-White House aide a 'no-show' at impeachment probe, awaits ruling on testimony

A former deputy to U.S. President Donald Trumps ousted national security adviser, John Bolton, did not appear before the Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry on Monday as he awaited a court ruling, lawmakers said. Charles Kupper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019