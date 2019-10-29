International Development News
Cardinals acquire Dolphins RB Drake

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The teams reached agreement on a deal Saturday, and Drake was informed he wouldn't play in Miami's game at Pittsburgh on "Monday Night Football."

The Cardinals have lost their top two running backs to injuries, including Chase Edmonds (hamstring) on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. David Johnson (ankle) is not expected to play Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. Edmonds likely will miss a few weeks, according to NFL Network. Arizona will send a conditional draft pick to the Dolphins, who have made multiple trades involving starters since August, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans), middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (Saints) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers).

The pick headed to Miami is a sixth-rounder that can become a fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Cardinals traded quarterback Josh Rosen to the Dolphins after selecting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Drake, 25, was a third-round pick in 2016 and has 47 carries for 174 yards along with 22 receptions for 174 yards in six games this season. In 54 career games (16 starts) with Miami, Drake ran for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 116 passes for 936 yards and six scores.

