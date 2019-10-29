Eagles acquire DE Avery from Browns
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired defensive end Genard Avery from the Cleveland Browns on Monday for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick. Avery, who was selected by Cleveland win the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis, recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks with a forced fumble and fumble recovery while playing in all 16 games during his rookie season.
The 24-year-old has seen his playing time diminish this season. He has made one tackle while competing in two games. Avery played three defensive snaps for Cleveland in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland
- rookie
- Memphis
- New England
- tackle
- Patriots
ALSO READ
Indian-origin doctor named chair of oncology department at US-based Cleveland Clinic
Patriots rookie WR Harry (ankle) returns to practice
Rookie QBs in spotlight as Giants host Cardinals
Cricket-'Bold' Pakistan call up rookie speedsters for Australia tour
Rookie QBs in spotlight as Giants host Cardinals