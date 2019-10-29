Cubs introduce ex-catcher Ross as manager

International Development News
  • Reuters
  Chicago
  Updated: 29-10-2019 05:18 IST
The Chicago Cubs introduced David Ross as the 55th manager in team history on Monday afternoon. Ross, 42, is a familiar face to Cubs fans. The longtime backup catcher homered in his final game in the 2016 World Series, and he spent last year as a front-office assistant for the Cubs in addition to his duties as an ESPN broadcaster.

Now, Ross will try to fill the shoes of ex-skipper Joe Maddon, who parted ways with the team after five seasons. Maddon recently took the same job with the Anaheim Angels, where he started his coaching career. "It's not about 2016," said Ross, who now will serve as the boss of friends and former teammates such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward. "It's an expectation of winning. It's about winning championships. It's about holding yourself accountable to the things you've found in winning. ...

"Let's hold each other to a high standard, because I want to win a championship. I want to win multiple championships. I want to bring championships back to Chicago." Ross knows what multiple championships feel like as a player. In addition to earning a ring with the Cubs in 2016, he won a title with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He first came to the Red Sox in 2008 thanks in large part to then-general manager Theo Epstein, who now is president of the Cubs.

Epstein said Ross had the ability to connect with every player, regardless of whether he might be a superstar or the 25th man on the roster. The Cubs also interviewed Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and others. "In the end, I think we came back to David's special gifts as a leader," Epstein said. "The things you just can't teach, he excels at so much."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

