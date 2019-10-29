International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Brumbies coach McKellar says not ready for Wallabies job

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 06:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 06:50 IST
Rugby-Brumbies coach McKellar says not ready for Wallabies job
Image Credit: Flickr

ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has ruled himself out of the running to replace Michael Cheika as coach of Australia, saying he is not ready to step up to test level. McKellar guided the Brumbies into the Super Rugby playoffs last season and Australian media had touted him as the leading local candidate to take over from Cheika, who resigned after the Wallabies' quarter-final exit at the Rugby World Cup.

"I'm going into year three (at the Brumbies) and I am very comfortable in the role I'm in and hope to have a long career leading the Brumbies," McKellar told The Australian on Tuesday. "Do I have aspirations down the track to coach at the highest level? Yes, of course, but I'm in no rush.

"I understand that I've got to continue to build and gain valuable experience, lead a really successful and professional program here that allows us to have consistent success over a long period of time." Rugby Australia said last week it had already drawn up a target list of coaches and hoped to name Cheika's successor by Christmas.

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie once regarded a potential All Blacks coach in his native New Zealand, is favored by Australian media to take over the Wallabies. And while Rennie has confirmed his interest in the job he has told British media he would not leave the Warriors until seeing out the domestic season in June.

"That's important to me," he said in quotes published by the BBC. "I've committed to Warriors and I won't leave earlier." England's run to the final in Japan has seen a parade of former players and pundits urge Rugby Australia to pull out all the stops to lure the team's Australian coach Eddie Jones home.

Jones, who guided Australia to the final of the 2003 World Cup, is contracted to coach England through to 2021. McKellar gave Jones a ringing endorsement, saying he was impressed by England's "outstanding coaching set-up" when he was invited to visit their training base at Pennyhill Park last year.

"You talk about dotting the I's and crossing the T's, well, from what I witnessed, he does it about 25 times, over and over and over," he said. "It is clear he has an incredible work ethic and leaves no stone unturned."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes hand Sabres first home loss in shootout

Arizonas Nick Schmaltz scored the only shootout goal in the Coyotes 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday night, handing the Sabres their first home loss this season. Schmaltz beat Buffalo goaltender Carter Hutton with a forehand shot on the glove...

NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubiskys two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel,...

Wellington-based JRNY carving out a niche in InsurTech market

The wellington-based company, JRNY, is carving out a niche in the Insurance Technology InsurTech market.In the last month alone JRNY has racked up a number of accolades, including being named One to Watch by Deloitte at the Fast 50 Rising S...

UPDATE 2-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

California regulators said on Monday they will open a formal probe of whether utilities violated any rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days as a precaution during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019