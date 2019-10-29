International Development News
Portis stings former team as Knicks top Bulls

  Updated: 29-10-2019 07:23 IST
Reserve Bobby Portis hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining and scored 11 of his season-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks rebounded from a dismal showing in their home opener and rallied from 18 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 105-98 Monday night. Portis gave the Knicks their first lead at 100-98 when he spotted up in the left corner opposite the New York bench and got a pass out of the low post from Julius Randle. He had plenty of time to spot up as Lauri Markkanen was late to rotate over.

Portis then hit another 3-pointer to give New York a 103-98 lead with 69 seconds left in front of the Knicks bench that led to the crowd loudly chanting his name. Portis' clutch performance was part of a game-ending 15-0 run for the Knicks, who avoided their first 0-4 start since 2005-06.

The former Chicago forward shot 10 of 14 from the floor and hit four 3-pointers while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Portis also hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key that forged an 88-88 tie with 6:09 left, but Chicago ripped off a 10-2 run to take a 98-90 lead on Markkanen's 3-pointer with 3:33 remaining.

The Bulls were unable to contain Portis and finished the game by missing seven straight shots. Rookie RJ Barrett added 19 points and 15 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Knicks shot 41.8 percent. Kevin Knox contributed 14 points and Randle collected 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Zack LaVine led Chicago with 21 points and Wendell Carter Jr. collected 20 points and 10 rebounds. Markkanen contributed 18 points while Thaddeus Young finished with 15 points as the Bulls shot 42.4 percent. After missing 13 of their first 18 shots and falling by 18 after the opening quarter, the Knicks were within 52-42 at halftime on Randle's buzzer-beating layup through multiple defenders.

New York trailed by 18 early in the third and got within 80-72 entering the fourth after Knox stripped Ryan Arcidiacono in the backcourt and coasted in for the dunk with 31.6 seconds left.

