International Development News
Development News Edition

Bucks' offense too much for Cavs to handle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milwaukee
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 08:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 08:11 IST
Bucks' offense too much for Cavs to handle
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Khris Middleton led seven players in double figures with 21 points Monday night as the Milwaukee Bucks gradually pulled away from the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers for a 129-112 victory. Coming off a home loss to Miami, the Bucks also got 19- and 17-point efforts off the bench from George Hill and Pat Connaughton, respectively, while also getting double-figure scoring from starters Brook Lopez (16), Giannis Antetokounmpo (14), Eric Bledsoe (14) and Wes Matthews (14).

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 18 points. After the Cavaliers had taken a 31-30 lead into the second period, Connaughton opened the period with a flurry, converting a three-point play, hitting a layup and connecting on a pair of 3-pointers en route to 11 points in a 13-2 run that opened a 10-point Bucks advantage.

Milwaukee led 59-52 at halftime and extended the margin to as much as 83-67 in the third period after another Connaughton 3-pointer before coasting home. Connaughton (four) combined with Middleton, Lopez and Kyle Korver (three apiece) for 13 3-pointers as the Bucks outscored the Cavaliers 51-36 from beyond the arc. The Bucks shot 17-for-38 (44.7 percent) on 3s.

Antetokounmpo completed a double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds. He also found time for seven assists, one fewer than the team leader, Bledsoe. Tristan Thompson (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Kevin Love (15 points, game-high 16 rebounds) notched double-doubles for the Cavaliers, who were coming off a home win over Indiana on Saturday.

Jordan Clarkson added 17 points, Larry Nance Jr. 15 and Cedi Osman 10 for the Cavaliers, who were outshot 52.2 percent to 45.0. Love accounted for three of his team's 12 3-pointers but shot just 3-for-10 from distance. The Cavaliers went 12-for-39 (30.8 percent) on 3s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

White House official saw pressure on Ukraine as national security risk: US media

Washington, Oct 29 AFP A White House official plans to tell Congress Tuesday that he witnessed efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trumps rival Joe Biden, and that he reported it as a national security risk. Lieutena...

Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer and five free throws late in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held off the visiting Orlando Magic 104-95 Monday night. Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds for the...

WADA compliance arm to rule on Russia doping data next month

Montreal, Oct 29 AFP The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance arm will review allegations that Russia manipulated key data at the centre of its state-sponsored doping scandal by the end of November. In a statement, WA...

Federer withdraws from Paris Masters as Cilic, Tsonga progress

Paris, Oct 29 AFP Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters on Monday in order to pace himself for the next year, while Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round. World number three Federer claimed his 10th Basel title...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019