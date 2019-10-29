International Development News
Warriors pull past Pelicans for first win

  • Reuters
  • New Orleans
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 08:26 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 08:14 IST
Stephen Curry scored 26 points and Draymond Green had a triple-double as the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 134-123 in a matchup of winless teams on Monday night. The five-time defending Western Conference champion Warriors began the season with losses to the Clippers and Thunder by an average of 23.5 points, but they were sharp from the beginning against the Pelicans, who had lost their first three games by an average of just six points.

Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, D'Angelo Russell scored 24 points, Damion Lee added 23 off the bench, Jordan Poole scored 13 and Glenn Robinson had 12. The Warriors out-rebounded the Pelicans, 61-41. Brandon Ingram had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Orleans in scoring for the fourth consecutive game, Jaxson Hayes added 19 points, Kenrich Williams had 16, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 15 and Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball had 12 each.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left knee and center Derrick Favors missed the game because of left knee soreness. New Orleans has been without rookie forward Zion Williamson, who last week underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee that is expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks.

Golden State was missing five players because of injury -- Kevon Looney (hamstring), Willie Cauley-Stein (foot), Alec Burke (ankle), Alen Smailagic (ankle) and Klay Thompson, who's out indefinitely while rehabbing from ACL surgery. Golden State led by 17 points at halftime and built the lead to as many as 26 points before taking a 103-79 lead after three quarters.

The final margin was more respectable thanks to a 44-point fourth-quarter fueled primarily by New Orleans' bench. The Warriors got off to a much faster start than they did in a 120-98 loss at Oklahoma City a day earlier. They fell behind the Thunder 15-3, but scored the first seven points against the Pelicans and held a 27-23 lead after one quarter.

Golden State built the lead to 20 points midway through the second quarter before taking a 72-55 halftime lead.

