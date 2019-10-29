International Development News
Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic

Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic
Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer and five free throws late in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held off the visiting Orlando Magic 104-95 Monday night. Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who got double-digit scoring from all five starters. Fred VanVleet had 14 points, OG Anunoby added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Marc Gasol contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds. Serge Ibaka had nine points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Jonathan Isaac led the Magic with 24 points, Evan Fournier added 18 points, and Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross added 13 and 11 off the bench, respectively. Nikola Vucevic added five points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter and quickly increased it to 14 on VanVleet's layup and free throw 24 seconds into the frame.

The Magic cut the lead to five points on Fournier's 3-pointer with 5:57 to play in the fourth quarter. D.J. Augustin (10 points) made two free throws with 4:58 left, trimming Orlando's deficit to three. Siakam was called for his fifth personal foul with 4:37 remaining, and Isaac made both free throws to reduce the lead to one.

Ross hit a 3-pointer with 4:18 to go to give Orlando an 89-87 lead. Siakam made a layup and a free throw to put Toronto back out in front by one, but Fultz got it right back for the Magic with a layup with 3:45 to play.

Lowry's 3-pointer gave Toronto a two-point lead 42 seconds later, then Lowry added two free throws, and the Raptors led by four with 2:35 to go. A minute later, Lowry made three free throws to increase the lead to seven and put the game out of reach. The Raptors led 31-22 after the first quarter behind Siakam's 11 points.

Toronto was on top 51-46 at halftime after Lowry beat the buzzer with a driving reverse layup. Gasol's 3-pointer and Anunoby's alley-oop layup from Siakam's pass had the Raptors ahead 62-48 with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter, but the Magic chipped away at the lead, cutting it to eight on Fultz's running layup with four minutes left in the third.

Ibaka and Fultz exchanged 3-pointers in the final minute, then VanVleet hit three free throws with 4.5 seconds left and the Raptors led 78-67 after three quarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

