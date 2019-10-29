Sports News Roundup: World Series fans greet Trump with boos, chants and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Shoulder injury ends Benn's comeback bid

Former world boxing champion Nigel Benn has called off his bid to make a comeback to the ring 23 years after his last professional fight due to a shoulder injury. The 55-year-old had said in September he would fight Cameroon-born Australian Sakio Bika, 40, a former world champion, in Birmingham on Nov. 23.

U.S. women's national team appoints Andonovski as head coach

Vlatko Andonovski was vaulted into one of the most coveted positions in women's soccer on Monday, taking the helm of the United States women's national team in the wake of their record-extending fourth World Cup victory. Andonovski, a coach in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), takes over from Jill Ellis who, after leading the team to a second back-to-back World Cup title in July, announced that she would step down.

Astros' Verlander eager to snap World Series winless streak

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has fallen short of his lofty standards on baseball's biggest stage but can change that narrative when he pitches in a potential World Series clincher on Tuesday. Verlander allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a Game 2 loss last Wednesday that gave the Washington Nationals a 2-0 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship series.

Chargers fire offensive coordinator Whisenhunt

One day removed from a victory at Chicago, the Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday. "This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement. "You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It's never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time.

NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubisky's two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel, will start Sunday when the Bears bring a three-game losing streak into Philadelphia.

Yanks parting ways with pitching coach Rothschild

The New York Yankees on Monday parted ways with pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who has been with the club since the start of the 2011 season. While dealing with multiple injuries in 2019, New York finished 14th in the majors with a 4.31 team ERA. The Yankees compiled a 2.87 ERA in the postseason, which ended with a six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

After stunning turnaround, Astros look to close out Nats

HOUSTON -- It required only one weekend for the Astros to reclaim their identity, to rediscover the elements that paved the way to their 107-win season and status as World Series favorites. That their reversal unfolded so hastily should not have come as a surprise. The Astros came to life at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., outscoring the Nationals 19-3 to erase a 2-0 deficit in the World Series and head back to Minute Maid Park with a 3-2 series lead in advance of Game 6 on Tuesday.

World Series fans greet Trump with boos, chants

U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of "Lock him up!" when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday, even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration. Trump appeared on a display screen at the Washington Nationals Park stadium between innings of the Game 5 match-up between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

