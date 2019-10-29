Jazz slip past Suns on last-second foul shot

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and four 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds to give the Utah Jazz a 96-95 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday. Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points and 18 rebounds, and he made eight consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz overcome a seven-point deficit in the final nine minutes for their eight straight win in the series.

Devin Booker had 21 points while playing through foul trouble, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points and Ricky Rubio had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his first game against Utah after spending the previous two seasons with the Jazz. Mitchell's dunk after a Suns turnover tied the game at 92 at 2:06 remaining. Bogdanovic made a dunk and ensuing free throw after another turnover with 1:45 remaining for a 95-92 lead before Jevon Carter's 3-pointer with 47.3 seconds to go tied it at 95.

After the Jazz took over with seven seconds remaining, Mitchell drove the lane and was fouled by Booker. He made the first shot, which was all Utah needed. Carter had 15 points, Aron Baynes 12 and Frank Kaminsky 10 for the Suns, who were attempting to start 3-1 for the first since 2014-15.

Michael Conley, who took over for Rubio as Utah's point guard, was bothered by foul trouble and had only one point in 20 minutes, missing all seven of his field-goal attempts. Conley is 9-for-45 from the field this season. He had one assist, one steal and three turnovers. The Jazz shot 38 percent from the field but made up for it at the foul line, hitting 32 of 39 free throws. The Suns were 16 of 23 on free throws. There were 57 personal fouls, 31 on Phoenix.

The Suns made 41.2 percent from the field, the first Jazz opponent to make more than 40 percent.

