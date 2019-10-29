Leonard, reserves lead Clippers to another win

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-96 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Staples Center. Leonard also had seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks. The L.A. bench was dominant as usual, with Lou Williams adding 23 points and Montrezl Harrell scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Clippers guard Landry Shamet scored all 16 of his points in the first half. Clippers center Ivica Zubac recorded a career-high five blocks.

"We made shots and we ended up winning the game," said Leonard, who converted 10 of 18 shots from the floor. Point guard Terry Rozier finished with 17 points to lead six Hornets in double digits. Cody Zeller chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds. Reserve guard Devonte Graham had 14 points and 12 assists for Charlotte, while Malik Monk scored 15 points, P.J. Washington had 11 and Bismack Biyombo scored 10.

Los Angeles outscored Charlotte 29-20 in the third quarter for an 86-74 advantage heading into the fourth. A 10-3 run capped by a floater by Harrell and a layup by Leonard increased the margin to 96-79 with 7:45 remaining. Charlotte pulled within eight after a 3-pointer by Miles Bridges with 4:14 left. But the Hornets got no closer as the Clippers pulled away.

The Clippers led 57-54 at the break. Leonard scored 15 points before the half. Rozier was the only Hornet to reach double figures in the first half with 10 points. The Clippers connected on 50 percent of their shots compared to 48.8 percent for the Hornets in the first half. Both teams committed 11 turnovers in the first half and 21 for the game.

Overall, Los Angeles outshot Charlotte 48.2 percent to 43.4 percent. The Clippers bolted out of the gate, leading by as much as 14 in the first quarter before the Hornets regrouped. Charlotte ended the quarter on a 17-4 run to slice the deficit to 29-28.

The Clippers' bench, which led the NBA in bench scoring entering the contest, outscored the Hornets' reserves 50-41.

