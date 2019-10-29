International Development News
Development News Edition

Bala Devi hails changes in national set-up

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:44 IST
Bala Devi hails changes in national set-up

Indian women's football team star Bala Devi has hailed the recent changes in the national set-up and said they have helped the players in innumerable ways. The team is currently undergoing a camp for the forthcoming back-to- back international friendlies against Vietnam on November 3 and 6.

"Since making my debut in 2005, I have been playing in the national team for more than a decade now. But there has been a string of recent changes, and all for good," Bala Devi said. "We have seen some considerable changes in the dietary regime, training sessions, and most importantly video analysis off late.

"Laying out a proper diet plan, carbohydrate balance, protein intake, are aspects which are being taken being care of nowadays, and all of that helps players recover faster." She also highlighted the change in the fitness regime in the camp.

"Compared to earlier days, we spend more time in the gym nowadays. We stress on core exercises. These processes significantly reduce the chances of injuries, and accelerate the recovery process which is of paramount importance from a player's vantage point," she said. However, Bala added that all of that would have fallen flat on its face had the senior women's team not got the much-needed exposure, which gave them "the opportunity to gauge where we stand, and put all into effect".

"Since January 2019, we have played around 20 International matches. We played in the COTIF Cup, away matches against Hong Kong, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and now we are slated to travel to Vietnam. "In addition, there was the Hero Gold Cup, the SAFF Championship, the Olympic qualifiers,” she smiled. “Tell me, when have the women played so much?"

"All of that is our preparation for forthcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. We know how tough the campaign will be so we have to keep on working rigorously." She also pointed out the impact of the domestic competitions in the women's calendar.

"Domestic competitions build the players. It significantly contributes to introducing more youngsters for the national team. The current average age of the national team now is much lower compared to what was five years ago. "The Hero IWL has helped create a pool of players all over. IWL clubs select all the talented players, and everyone gets an opportunity to play. The youngsters get to challenge the seasoned campaigners, and gains in experience." PTI AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Bajpai Appointed as New Chairman at Continental Hospitals in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singapore Business Wire IndiaGleneagles Development Pte Ltd GDPL, a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare IHH, has appointed Mr Ashok Bajpai as the new Chairman of Continental Hospitals in India, ...

UK Member of EU Parliament claims India withdrew invitation to visit Kashmir

A senior UK politician claimed on Tuesday that the Indian government withdrew with little explanation its invitation to him to be part of an EU delegation currently on a visit to Kashmir after he demanded to speak with local people without ...

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at Pulwama school

In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama. At around 315 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination ce...

Poor evidence cannabis improves mental health: study

Paris, Oct 29 AFP People with psychiatric disorders may want to pass on the joint -- at least until further research is done, a new Australian study suggests. The paper, published Monday in The Lancet Psychiatry, looked at 83 previous studi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019