Bangladesh team expected to arrive on Wednesday for series against India

Bangladesh cricket team is expected to arrive at the IGI airport here on Wednesday at 5 pm.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:04 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh cricket team is expected to arrive at the IGI airport here on Wednesday at 5 pm. The visitors are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series followed by a two-match Test series.

Bangladesh will stay at ITC Maurya while the India cricket team will stay at Taj Man Singh Hotel in the national capital. India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant. The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley stadium. (ANI)

Also Read: India slips to 102nd rank in Global Hunger Report 2019; behind Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

