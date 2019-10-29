Bangladesh Cricket Board agrees for day-night test against India at Eden Gardens

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has agreed to play a day-night test against India at Eden Gardens, according to media reports. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently proposed a plan to host the second test match of India vs Bangladesh Test series next month in the Day-Night format at Eden Gardens.

It will be the first time that the Indian Cricket team will get the chance to taste the different hue of test cricket in November. The match is expected to begin on November 22.

Sourav Ganguly was vocal about his hosting Day-Night Test matches in the country ever since he joined as BCCI President on October 23.