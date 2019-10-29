Cricket-Bangladesh's Shakib banned for breaching corruption code

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended on Tuesday after the all-rounder was found to have breached the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code. The ICC said Shakib, the national side's captain in all formats and one of the highest run-scorers at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, had accepted three charges related to failing to report "approaches he received to engage in corrupt conduct".

The 32-year-old was found to have failed to report two approaches he received during a tri-series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018, and one related to a 2018 Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. "Mr. Al Hasan chose to admit the charges and agreed on the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing," the ICC said in a statement https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/1473892.

If Shakib observes the suspension, he will be able to play again from Oct. 29, 2020, the ICC said. Shakib recently led a strike by Bangladesh's cricketers, which they called off a week ago when the country's cricket board accepted most of their demands including pay raises and other benefits.

