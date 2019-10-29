International Development News
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to be banned

Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Bangladesh tour to neighboring country India, there may be a set back to the team as the most experienced and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to be banned by ICC.

As per a report in a leading Bangladeshi daily, the all-rounder may face 18 months ban for not reporting a match-fixing approach to International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shakib Al Hasan was approached by bookies before a match two years ago, although he rejected the offer. According to ICC protocols, players have to report to ICC about the approach.

