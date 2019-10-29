International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:47 IST
Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to land on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to 9News in Denver. That leaves Brandon Allen, scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien as the lone quarterbacks on the depth chart this week.

Second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) has not returned to practice since being placed on IR prior to the start of the season. But head coach Vic Fangio said Lock's thumb is healed. He could be part of the equation going forward, but Fangio did not want to insert the rookie into the lineup without practice reps. Flacco said he had a stiff and sore neck but felt it was routine football-type soreness until further tests revealed a disc issue.

Allen will make his NFL debut this weekend against the visiting Cleveland Browns. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. "Joe's not going to play this week," Fangio said. "He's got a disc or neck injury and he'll definitely miss this week. Then we'll re-evaluate after the bye and see where it's at."

The Broncos acquired Allen before the season after he was waived by the Los Angeles Rams. Fangio said a decision on Sunday's backup would be made later this week.

Broncos president John Elway said last week that Lock was not ready to take over the starting job from Flacco. "I will say this: The most important thing for a young quarterback is not to put him out there before he's ready," Elway said on KOA radio on Wednesday, via The Athletic. "So that is the most important thing and if he's not ready, we're not going to put him out there. That is the key thing.

"And as you know dealing with quarterbacks, it's a very tough thing because if you don't put him in a situation where he has a chance to be successful and he's not successful, the whole roof will cave in. So we have to make sure that Drew is ready when he does get in there, if he does get in there." Lock, who was the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been sidelined with an ailing thumb on his throwing hand.

The 22-year-old Lock won a camp battle with Kevin Hogan to back up Flacco, but he was injured in the fourth preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team released Hogan and signed Allen to back up Flacco. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

5 policemen suspended as family alleges man died in custody in Mumbai

Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence. The deceased, Vijay Singh, a m...

CBI takes over probe in 5 cases against Chhota Rajan; his mentor figures as accused

The CBI has taken up five new cases against gangster Chhota Rajan, with two of them pertaining to his initial days as alleged small-time bootlegger working for his mentor Rajan Nair over 36 years ago, officials said on Tuesday. In one of th...

Lebanese PM Hariri says to submit government's resignation

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he would submit his governments resignation to President Michel Aoun in response to the protests, saying he had reached a dead end.Lebanon has been gripped by unprecedented nationwide a...

Tata Metaliks profit dips 51% to Rs 23 cr in July-Sep quarter

Tata Metaliks Ltd, a pig iron manufacturer and supplier, on Tuesday reported a 50.78 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 23.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.53 crore in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019