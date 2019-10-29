International Development News
Development News Edition

Shakib Al Hasan will return a better, wiser cricketer: Nazmul Hassan

Soon after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said he is hoping that the all-rounder will return as a better and a wiser cricketer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:18 IST
Shakib Al Hasan will return a better, wiser cricketer: Nazmul Hassan
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said he is hoping that the all-rounder will return as a better and a wiser cricketer. "While the BCB is shocked and extremely disappointed that an experienced player like Shakib had failed to report corrupt approach on three occasions, at the same time we are pleased that he has cooperated fully with the ICC ACU and has pledged his commitment to its education programme," Hassan said in an official statement.

"We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over," he added. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," ICC had said in a statement.

Shakib Al Hasan can resume international cricket on October 29, 2020. Hassan further stated that BCB respect's the ICC's decision.

"During the suspension, the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket. The BCB respects the ICC's decision and shares similar sentiments against corruption in cricket," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to be banned

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

New impeachment witness shakes White House

A new witness in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump rocked the White House Tuesday with testimony that he personally witnessed officials pressuring Ukraine to help Trump politically. National Security Council Ukraine ex...

Italy to let French NGO migrant ship dock after 11 days at sea

Italy said on Tuesday it would let a French charity rescue ship disembark 104 migrants after the vessel spent 11 days at sea waiting for authorization to dock. The interior ministry said in a statement that the Ocean Viking could head to th...

UPDATE 1-U.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction -Kushner

The United States and China have come to an understanding on the direction of their trade relationship after a nearly 16-month trade war, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday. Kushner, President Donald Trumps son-in-law, told a...

CORRECTED-Turkey will find out via joint patrols with Russia whether Kurdish forces withdrew - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish through its joint patrols with Russia in northeast Syria whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019