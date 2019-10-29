Day-Night Test match beginning of something special in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

After Bangladesh agreed to play the day-night Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly has termed the development as the beginning of something special in Indian cricket. "I'm pleased to announce that our long-term partner BCB has graciously agreed to play a Day-Night Test match. This is the beginning of something special in Indian cricket," BCCI's official website quoted Ganguly as saying.

"It is a priority for the newly elected office bearers and members of Apex Council to take Indian cricket forward. For me as former Captain of India and as the current president of BCCI, Test cricket is of utmost priority and we at BCCI will leave no stone unturned to bring this format back to its feet," he added. The second Test between both the teams will be played as a day-night Test match at Eden Gardens, beginning from November 22.

Ganguly is optimistic that this step will bring the crowd into the stadiums. "In this effort of ours, Day-Night Test cricket is a huge step forward and we believe it will bring back the crowd into stadiums and a whole lot of young children to the sport," said Ganguly.

"I am extremely honoured that the Eden Gardens will host the inaugural Day-Night Test match and the Cricket Association of Bengal will create a spectacle for everyone to watch," he said. "I thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan and his team for accepting our request on such short notice. I also thank India Captain Virat Kohli for his co-operation," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah called it a 'great day' and added that it is their first step towards the idea of revolutionizing Test cricket. "It is a great day for Indian cricket. India will host Bangladesh in our first-ever Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens. Sourav, myself and our team had an idea of revolutionizing Test cricket and this is our first step towards it," Shah said.

"It was very important to start the process now since India does not play a lot of Test matches after the Bangladesh series. We thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for accepting our request for a Day-Night Test match on such short notice," he added. Nazmul Hassan, president, BCB, said both the cricket governing bodies -- BCB and BCCI -- share a very long history of support.

"The BCB and the BCCI share a very long history of support, co-operation and friendship. Ours is a bond of strength and it is very heartening and reassuring for the BCB to have someone like Ganguly as BCCI President who has been an integral part of this journey," Hassan said. "On that note, I am pleased that we have had a frank and constructive discussion with the players and Team Management. I have received a positive response about playing the Day-Night Test in view of the BCB-BCCI relationship," he added. (ANI)

