Report: Jets open to trading RB Bell

  Updated: 29-10-2019 22:15 IST
  Created: 29-10-2019 21:52 IST
The New York Jets are open to trading running back Le'Veon Bell before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline "for the right price," according to the Daily News. "Although it's unclear what that price tag has been during discussions, there are legitimate buyers," the newspaper reported.

Potential trade partners who need help in the backfield include the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Bell, 27, has carried 109 times for 349 yards (3.2 average) and one touchdown and added 32 catches for 187 yards and one score in seven games this season.

After sitting out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the three-time Pro Bowl selection signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal ($27 million guaranteed) with the Jets in March. Bell carries an $8.97 million cap charge this season and will count $15.5 million against the 2021 cap.

Bell rushed for more than 1,200 yards in three of his last four seasons with the Steelers. In 69 career games (all starts), he has 5,685 rushing yards and 2,847 receiving yards with 44 total touchdowns.

