Avalanche LW Landeskog out indefinitely

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury. Landeskog, 26, played in the team's most recent game -- Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks -- and practiced on Sunday, but the team did not announce when or how the injury occurred.

The left-wing has three goals and four assists in 11 games this season. Landeskog posted career-bests in goals (34) and assists (41) last season while playing in 73 games. He has 423 career points (180 goals, 243 assists) in eight-plus NHL seasons, all with Colorado, which selected him with the second pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. The Avs already were without another member of their top-line -- right winger Mikko Rantanen, who is considered "week-to-week" because of a lower-body injury. He will miss his third game when Colorado hosts the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

