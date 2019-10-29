International Development News
Development News Edition

Mahmudullah, Mominul handed T20 and Test captaincy after Shakib's ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 22:22 IST
Mahmudullah, Mominul handed T20 and Test captaincy after Shakib's ban

Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque were on Tuesday handed the reins of Bangladesh's T20 and Test squads respectively after the ICC slapped a two-year ban on regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan for failing to report three corrupt approaches. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Mahmudullah as the T20 captain, while Mominul will lead the Test side during their much-anticipated tour of India which comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests beginning with the shortest format games on November 3 in New Delhi.

Shakib, Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain and the world's No.1 all-rounder in ODIs, was initially named as the captain for the three-match T20I series but he was on Tuesday handed a two-year suspension by the ICC for failing to report three corrupt approaches, including one at the IPL, by a suspected Indian bookie, ousting him from the upcoming tour of India. Twelve months of that ban is a suspended sentence which will come into effect if the 32-year-old fails to comply with the anti-corruption code of the world body.

The one-year ban that he has to serve will keep him out of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and also the World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 the same year. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who made his T20I debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe, was included in the T20 squad in place of Shakib, while Mohammad Mithun and Imrul Kayes also found a place in the squad after Bangladesh had to make changes due to the absence of Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Mithun replaced Tamim, who decided to stay with his wife with the couple expecting their second child, while Abu Hider Rony came in place of Saifuddin, who was ruled out of the series because of a recurring back injury. Returning to the Test squad after their tour of New Zealand in March was Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who will be also available for the T20Is.

India and Bangladesh will play their maiden Day-Night Test during the tour in Kolkata from November 22 to 26, the second game of the two-Test series. Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (C), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Abu Hider.

Bangladesh Test squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Women, Peace, Security agenda continue to be top priorities of UN: Guterres

The Women, Peace, and Security agenda must continue to be one of the top priorities of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday, in an open debate on how best to accelerate change.He spoke o...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...

Al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead, announces Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military has terminated the likely successor of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis number one replacement ha...

Bank CEO held taking bribe

Krishna district Co-operative Central Bank Chief Executive Officer N Rangababu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the bureau ASP, S Sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019