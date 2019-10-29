Sports News Summary: Replacement Bertens battles back to beat Barty

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Replacement Bertens battles back to beat Barty

Ashleigh Barty surrendered a one-set lead to crash to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss at the hands of late replacement Kiki Bertens at the WTA Finals on Tuesday as the world number one's prospects of advancing to the semi-finals suffered a blow. Barty was facing the Dutchwoman after she took Naomi Osaka's place in the draw following the Australian Open champion's withdrawal with a shoulder injury and Bertens made the most of the opportunity. U.S. women's national team appoints Andonovski as head coach

Vlatko Andonovski was vaulted into one of the most coveted positions in women's soccer on Monday, taking the helm of the United States women's national team in the wake of their record-extending fourth World Cup victory. Andonovski, a coach in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), takes over from Jill Ellis who, after leading the team to a second back-to-back World Cup title in July, announced that she would step down. Shoulder injury ends Osaka's WTA Finals hopes

Naomi Osaka's struggles at the WTA Finals continued on Tuesday as the world no. 3 was forced to withdraw from this year's tournament in Shenzhen with a shoulder injury. Her exit from the competition comes two days after the Japanese right-hander won her opening match against Petra Kvitova, the first time she had secured victory at the season-ending competition. Chargers fire offensive coordinator Whisenhunt

One day removed from a victory at Chicago, the Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday. "This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement. "You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It's never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. Former Knicks GM, original 76er Bianchi dies

Former New York Knicks general manager and original Philadelphia 76er Al Bianchi died Monday of natural causes. He was 87. A 6-foot-3 guard from Long Island City, N.Y., Bianchi was a second-round pick by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1954 NBA Draft out of Bowling Green. NFL notebook: Trubisky retains job as Bears' QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubisky's two costly fourth-quarter turnovers on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel, will start Sunday when the Bears bring a three-game losing streak into Philadelphia. After stunning turnaround, Astros look to close out Nats

HOUSTON -- It required only one weekend for the Astros to reclaim their identity, to rediscover the elements that paved the way to their 107-win season and status as World Series favorites. That their reversal unfolded so hastily should not have come as a surprise. The Astros came to life at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., outscoring the Nationals 19-3 to erase a 2-0 deficit in the World Series and head back to Minute Maid Park with a 3-2 series lead in advance of Game 6 on Tuesday. World Series fans greet Trump with boos, chants

U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of "Lock him up!" when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday, even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration. Trump appeared on a display screen at the Washington Nationals Park stadium between innings of the Game 5 match-up between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. NBA roundup: Rockets win Westbrook's first game vs. Thunder

James Harden scored a game-high 40 points, and Russell Westbrook, playing against his former team for the first time, finished an assist shy of his second consecutive triple-double, but it was the two-way prowess of PJ Tucker that led the Houston Rockets to a 116-112 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Tucker had 17 points and nine rebounds, and he regularly assumed the challenge of defending opponents big and small. His corner 3-pointer with 54.8 seconds left provided the Rockets the six-point cushion they needed down the stretch. Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu

On a wooded lake shore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate. At a cost so far of $220 million, Japan's "Symbolic Space for Ethnic Harmony" is on track to open in time for the 2020 Olympics, part of a drive-by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to draw millions of foreign visitors to Japan and to the northern city of Sapporo, where the Olympic marathon will be run.

